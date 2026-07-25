President Droupadi Murmu completes historic Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania tour
President Droupadi Murmu just finished a landmark trip to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania, making her the first Indian president to visit the first two countries and breaking a gap of more than three decades in Romania.
The tour focused on building stronger partnerships in trade, tourism, defense, and innovation with these European nations.
President Murmu secures cooperation, honorary doctorate
In Moldova, Murmu agreed to step up cooperation on agriculture, health care, logistics, and clean energy.
Her stop in North Macedonia centered on doubling trade and teaming up in tourism and filmmaking.
In Romania, she met top leaders to boost defense ties and set an ambitious goal of doubling trade within three years.
She was also awarded an honorary doctorate for her exceptional contributions to academia, public service, and international cooperation and took time to connect with the Indian community there.