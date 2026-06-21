President Droupadi Murmu highlights Kuno cheetah reintroduction, joins yoga celebrations
India
President Droupadi Murmu made a stop at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh this Sunday, highlighting the park's famous cheetah reintroduction project.
Earlier, she joined International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jabalpur with state leaders, bringing some extra energy to her five-day visit.
President Murmu to meet Sahariya tribe
After landing in Gwalior and a quick welcome from officials, President Murmu flew to Kuno with the governor.
She is set to meet the Sahariya tribe, cheetah trackers, guides, and park staff, showing support for wildlife conservation and community involvement.
Her visit wraps up Monday morning around 10.40am before heading back to New Delhi.