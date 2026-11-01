President Droupadi Murmu launches Haryana's 60th Hirak Jayanti in Kurukshetra
President Droupadi Murmu is in Kurukshetra to kick off Haryana's big 60th anniversary celebrations at the university.
The event, called Hirak Jayanti, features an exhibition on the state's journey so far.
She arrived at Ambala Air Force Station on Saturday and got a warm welcome from Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
President Murmu launches Ratnavali Festival poster
President Murmu starts her day with prayers at Shri Devikup Bhadrakali Temple, then heads out for a tour around town.
The festivities also include launching the Ratnavali Festival poster and honoring the centenary of the sacrifice of freedom fighter Swami Shraddhanand.
Kurukshetra tightens security for President Murmu
With the President in town, security is extra strict: no-fly zones are in place, parking and weapons are banned nearby, and heavy vehicles aren't allowed until 8pm.
Checkpoints have been set up on all major roads of the city and alternative routes have been determined for heavy vehicles.