President Droupadi Murmu launches preparations for Simhastha Kumbh at Trimbakeshwar

President Droupadi Murmu has officially launched preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Trimbakeshwar, Nashik.

During a heartfelt Maha Goda Aarti, she encouraged everyone to see the Kumbh as a way to celebrate India's unity and culture, while blending tradition with modern infrastructure.

She also highlighted the need for sustainable growth in the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state was all set to welcome approximately 12 crore pilgrims from around the globe smoothly.