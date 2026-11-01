President Droupadi Murmu launches preparations for Simhastha Kumbh at Trimbakeshwar
President Droupadi Murmu has officially launched preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Trimbakeshwar, Nashik.
During a heartfelt Maha Goda Aarti, she encouraged everyone to see the Kumbh as a way to celebrate India's unity and culture, while blending tradition with modern infrastructure.
She also highlighted the need for sustainable growth in the region.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state was all set to welcome approximately 12 crore pilgrims from around the globe smoothly.
Nashik-Trimbakeshwar implements about ₹35,000 cr projects
To get ready for an expected 12 crore pilgrims, about ₹35,000 crore worth of development projects are being implemented in the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar area.
President Murmu also introduced a new Kumbh Anthem, website, and special stamps featuring iconic religious sites.
The event aims to boost both Nashik's cultural vibe and its economy on a global stage.