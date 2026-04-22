President Droupadi Murmu mourns 25 killed in Pahalgam attack India Apr 22, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to those lost in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, where 25 tourists and a local ponywallah were killed at a popular Jammu and Kashmir spot.

She offered heartfelt condolences to the families, emphasizing that "Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity."

The attackers, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were taken down in Operation Mahadev a few months later.