President Droupadi Murmu mourns 25 killed in Pahalgam attack
India
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to those lost in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, where 25 tourists and a local ponywallah were killed at a popular Jammu and Kashmir spot.
She offered heartfelt condolences to the families, emphasizing that "Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity."
The attackers, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were taken down in Operation Mahadev a few months later.
Indian armed forces launch Operation Sindoor
Following the attack, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.
They carried out targeted strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed bases, aimed at disrupting future attacks against India.