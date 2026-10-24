President Droupadi Murmu postpones Odisha visit to November 4-5
India
President Droupadi Murmu has postponed her planned trip to Odisha, which was supposed to happen on October 28-29, because of a cyclone warning.
Officials say safety comes first, so her visit will now take place on November 4-5 instead.
Weather department expects cyclonic storm
Murmu was set to visit spots like Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, but local authorities clarified the trip isn't canceled, just delayed.
The weather department expects a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal to turn into a cyclonic storm around October 28, likely affecting north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.
So for now, it's all about staying safe and waiting out the storm.