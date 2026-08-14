President Droupadi Murmu praises Operation Sindoor ahead of 79th I-Day

On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Indian Armed Forces for their sharp response to terrorism with Operation Sindoor.

This mission was launched following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Murmu made it clear: "Terrorists and those supporting them will have to face consequences no matter where they hide," said President Droupadi Murmu.