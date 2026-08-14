President Droupadi Murmu praises Operation Sindoor ahead of 79th I-Day
On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Indian Armed Forces for their sharp response to terrorism with Operation Sindoor.
This mission was launched following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed.
Murmu made it clear: "Terrorists and those supporting them will have to face consequences no matter where they hide," said President Droupadi Murmu.
Operation Sindoor demonstrates cross border capabilities
Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showing India's determination to fight cross-border threats.
Murmu emphasized that India's battle against terrorism isn't limited by borders, calling this operation had demonstrated the capabilities of India's armed forces in responding to terror threats and underline[s] the security dimension of India's broader national priorities.
Her remarks come as India continues to accuse Pakistan of sheltering terrorist groups, a claim Pakistan denies.