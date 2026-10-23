President Droupadi Murmu prays at Maa Danteshwari temple in Jagdalpur
India
President Droupadi Murmu stopped by the famous Maa Danteshwari temple in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, alongside Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
She took part in rituals and prayed for the country's prosperity, shining a spotlight on this historic spiritual site that means a lot to locals.
President Murmu joins Muria Darbar
While in Bastar, President Murmu joined the Muria Darbar, a key event during the Bastar Dussehra festival, chatting with priests and tribal leaders.
Her visit wasn't just about tradition; it also highlighted how important places like Maa Danteshwari are to India's cultural scene.
As Chief Minister Sai put it, having the President there made people feel proud of their heritage.