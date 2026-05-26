President Droupadi Murmu presents 66 Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Late actor Dharmendra, N Rajam honored

This year's top honors went to late Bollywood legend Dharmendra and violin maestro N Rajam for their lifelong contributions to the arts.

The Padma Bhushan list featured names like banker Uday Kotak and gastroenterologist KR Palaniswamy.

The 58 Padma Shri awards highlighted a diverse group (cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, silambam martial artist K Pajanivel, tribal welfare advocates Ramchandra and Suneeta Godbole, folk artist Taga Ram Bhil, and bibliophile Ankegowda M) showing that talent from every corner of India was celebrated.