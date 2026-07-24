President Droupadi Murmu receives Bucharest honorary doctorate recognizing public service
India
President Droupadi Murmu just received an honorary doctorate from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, recognizing her work in public service and global cooperation.
She dedicated the award to all 1.4 billion Indians and spoke about how education changed her life, reminding everyone that it is a powerful tool for transforming society.
Murmu highlights India Romania ties
Murmu also highlighted the longstanding ties between India and Romania, like Tagore's visit to Bucharest in 1926, and praised Romanian universities for welcoming Indian students.
She encouraged young people to blend knowledge with compassion, saying that's how we build a more peaceful and prosperous world.
The university called her life "a testament to the power of education to transform destinies."