President Droupadi Murmu signs increase to 37 Supreme Court judges
India
Big news: The government just bumped up the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37 (not counting the chief justice).
This change, signed off by President Droupadi Murmu, is meant to help clear over 92,000 pending cases and allow more constitutional benches to be set up.
Chief Justice Surya Kant requested increase
This move follows a formal request from Chief Justice Surya Kant earlier this year.
The last increase was in 2019.
With as many as 10 vacancies expected during Chief Justice Kant's tenure, and two judges retiring in June, there is a real push to make fresh appointments during Chief Justice Kant's tenure, which ends in early 2027.