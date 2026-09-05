President Droupadi Murmu to celebrate 82 teachers on Teachers's Day
This Teachers's Day, September 5, President Droupadi Murmu will celebrate 82 exceptional educators at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
The National Teachers's Awards will spotlight 48 schoolteachers, 21 higher education teachers, and 13 trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE) for their standout work in shaping young minds.
Short documentaries to highlight awardees' work
Organized by the Education Ministry, these awards recognize teachers who go above and beyond, whether that's inspiring students, bringing new ideas into the classroom, or using technology in smart ways.
Short documentaries highlighting the exemplary work of each awardee will also be showcased at the event.
As President Murmu put it, teachers play a huge part in guiding students and building values for the future.