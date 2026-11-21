Bali Jatra runs from November 24 to December 1 and usually draws massive crowds (think over five million visitors!).

For security, drones are banned near the event from November 22 to December 3.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Braj Mohan Ram are also expected to attend the event, making it a big deal for the state.

Plus, President Murmu will stick around for the National Homoeopathic Scientific Conference on November 25 before heading back to Delhi.