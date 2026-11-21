President Droupadi Murmu to open Odisha's Bali Jatra in Cuttack
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Cuttack on November 24 to open the iconic Bali Jatra festival, which celebrates Odisha's rich maritime history.
She'll arrive in Bhubaneswar and then take a boat ride along the Mahanadi River to join the festivities, so expect some extra excitement on day one!
Security bans drones near Bali Jatra
Bali Jatra runs from November 24 to December 1 and usually draws massive crowds (think over five million visitors!).
For security, drones are banned near the event from November 22 to December 3.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Braj Mohan Ram are also expected to attend the event, making it a big deal for the state.
Plus, President Murmu will stick around for the National Homoeopathic Scientific Conference on November 25 before heading back to Delhi.