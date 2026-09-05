President Droupadi Murmu to present 82 National Teachers's Awards
This Teachers's Day, President Droupadi Murmu will celebrate 82 standout educators from across India with the National Teachers's Awards.
The winners include school teachers, faculty members in higher education, and skill trainers whose creative approaches are making a real difference, from math and space science to Indian Knowledge Systems.
Teachers innovate across STEM and AI
Awardees include Haryana's Anil Kaushik, known as the "Math Wizard," who built hands-on math labs;
Rajasthan's Divyendu Sen, who helped rural students track asteroids and made an AI-enabled Biology education model, a Virtual Biology Laboratory, and 'Tree Talk,' a QR-based botanical learning system;
and Odisha's Padaraj Nayak, who guided students in building over 50 prototypes like a patented plate-washing machine.
In higher education, there are innovators blending Sanskrit with AI, showing just how far passionate teaching can go.