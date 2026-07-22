President Droupadi Murmu unveils Mahatma Gandhi bust at Skopje Museum
India
President Droupadi Murmu just made history as the first Indian head of state to visit North Macedonia.
She unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Skopje Museum, calling it a symbol of friendship and shared values between the two countries.
At the event, she highlighted how Gandhi's message of truth and nonviolence is still powerful today, especially with so much conflict and division in the world.
Murmu visits Skopje's Mother Teresa memorial
Earlier in her trip, President Murmu also visited Mother Teresa's memorial in Skopje, where the Nobel Peace Prize winner was born.
This stop further deepened cultural connections between India and North Macedonia, showing how both nations are honoring figures who stood for peace and compassion.