President Droupadi Murmu urges equal opportunity in Independence Day address
President Droupadi Murmu's Independence Day address was all about making sure everyone gets a fair shot.
She called true freedom "The true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that all citizens are able to utilize opportunities to fulfill their aspirations, and work toward the goal of making India the foremost nation in the world," and encouraged all citizens to use opportunities to fulfill their aspirations and work toward making India the foremost nation in the world.
Murmu lauds citizens, security forces, diaspora
Murmu highlighted how students, teachers, scientists, farmers, healthcare workers, and even artists and athletes are helping build a stronger India.
She also gave a shout-out to the armed forces and police for keeping the country safe.
The Indian diaspora got special thanks for boosting India's global reputation.
Her message: it's up to all of us to keep moving forward together.