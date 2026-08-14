President Droupadi Murmu urges fairer safer exams after student protests
India
On the eve of Independence Day 2026, President Droupadi Murmu called for a fairer and safer exam system, after recent student protests.
She emphasized, "Our students are the makers of India's future," and stressed that both government and society need to work together so students can trust public exams again.
Narendra Modi forms Nandan Nilekani committee
To tackle these problems, Parliament passed stricter laws against unfair practices in exams and sped up investigations.
Prime Minister Modi also set up a committee led by Nandan Nilekani to find technology fixes and make structural changes.
The goal: restore faith in public exams and make things more reliable for everyone.