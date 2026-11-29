She also checked out the Living Museum at Falkawn, where she was accorded a traditional welcome by the Lal and Lal Nu.

The museum showcases traditional Mizo songs, cultural dances, indigenous musical instruments, weaving, and other aspects of the state's cultural heritage.

Next up on her schedule: attending the 21st convocation of Mizoram University and heading to Nagaland for the state's flagship Hornbill Festival at Kisama, showing her ongoing support for India's diverse cultures.