President Droupadi Murmu visits Ropuiliani museum, plants Herhse sapling
President Droupadi Murmu spent a day exploring Mizoram's rich heritage, starting at the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters's Museum near Aizawl.
The museum honors local heroes who stood up to British rule, and Murmu marked her visit by planting a Herhse sapling, the state tree, alongside Governor VK Singh.
President Murmu welcomed at Falkawn museum
She also checked out the Living Museum at Falkawn, where she was accorded a traditional welcome by the Lal and Lal Nu.
The museum showcases traditional Mizo songs, cultural dances, indigenous musical instruments, weaving, and other aspects of the state's cultural heritage.
Next up on her schedule: attending the 21st convocation of Mizoram University and heading to Nagaland for the state's flagship Hornbill Festival at Kisama, showing her ongoing support for India's diverse cultures.