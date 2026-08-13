President Droupadi Murmu's gifts auctioned online under e-Upahaar for charity
India
President Murmu is set to be auctioned off gifts she received as president: think artifacts, paintings, and cool memorabilia valued from ₹2,000 to ₹75,000.
The E-Upahaar initiative lets interested participants bid online, turning these unique items into a way to support charitable causes and development projects.
Browse official e-Upahaar catalog and bid
You can browse the catalog and place bids on the official E-Upahaar website.
The auction isn't just about owning a piece of history; it's also about helping out with public welfare.
The auction is expected to attract significant interest from collectors, history enthusiasts, and philanthropists alike, not only for the cultural treasures but to make a real difference.