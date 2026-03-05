President Murmu appoints new governors, Lt governors in several states

A look at the other appointments

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) is heading to Bihar as its new Governor, while Vinai Kumar Saxena goes from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor to Ladakh.

Kavinder Gupta is now Himachal Pradesh's Governor.

Delhi gets Taranjit Singh Sandhu as its new Lieutenant Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla moves to Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma heads to Maharashtra, and Nand Kishore Yadav takes charge in Nagaland.

The President's office released a communique reporting the appointments.