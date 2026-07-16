President Murmu calls Rath Yatra 'soulful' as leaders send wishes
India
Jagannath Rath Yatra kicked off on Thursday, and both President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent their wishes to everyone celebrating.
President Murmu called it a "soulful occasion marking the union of the devotee and the Divine," emphasizing its deep spiritual meaning and wishing prosperity for the country.
Modi calls Rath Yatra 'radiant expression'
Modi described the festival as a "radiant expression" of India's spiritual heritage, highlighting values like humility, teamwork, and selfless service.
The event draws lakhs each year to see Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra taken out in grand chariots, a tradition that's all about unity and shared celebration.