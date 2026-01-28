President Murmu kicks off budget session, focuses on growth and youth

Why should you care?

This session isn't just about speeches—major stuff is happening.

The Economic Survey drops January 29, and the Union Budget lands February 1.

There's a new Viksit Bharat-G RAM G jobs scheme, replacing MGNREGA and providing an employment guarantee of 125 days.

Expect heated debates too: opposition parties plan to grill the government on jobs and the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G/MGNREGA changes.

If you want to see where policy—and your future—might be heading, this session is worth watching.