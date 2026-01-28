President Murmu kicks off budget session, focuses on growth and youth
President Droupadi Murmu opened Parliament's Budget Session by spotlighting India's progress—like 95 crore people now covered by social security (up from 25 crore over the last decade — i.e., since about 2016) and big pushes for Make in India.
She also called on young people to draw inspiration from leaders like Guru Tegh Bahadur and Birsa Munda as the country aims for "Viksit Bharat" (a developed India).
Why should you care?
This session isn't just about speeches—major stuff is happening.
The Economic Survey drops January 29, and the Union Budget lands February 1.
There's a new Viksit Bharat-G RAM G jobs scheme, replacing MGNREGA and providing an employment guarantee of 125 days.
Expect heated debates too: opposition parties plan to grill the government on jobs and the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G/MGNREGA changes.
If you want to see where policy—and your future—might be heading, this session is worth watching.