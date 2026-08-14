President Murmu outlines Viksit Bharat 2047 priorities before Independence Day
On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu spoke about what matters most for the country's future: empowering young people, keeping India secure, and aiming for a developed nation (Viksit) Bharat by 2047.
She reflected on where India stands and what needs to be done next.
Murmu urges fairer exams praises startups
Murmu called for fairer exams so students don't have to worry about paper leaks, and highlighted how young entrepreneurs are shaping India's startup scene.
She also praised Khelo India for giving sports talent a platform.
On security, she pointed to Operation Sindoor as proof of India's military strength and made it clear that the fight against terrorism is ongoing.
The President noted India's leadership in real-time digital payments as a sign of economic resilience.
Wrapping up, she encouraged everyone to work together with dedication and unity to reach Viksit Bharat by 2047.