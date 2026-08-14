President Murmu outlines Viksit Bharat 2047 priorities before Independence Day

Murmu called for fairer exams so students don't have to worry about paper leaks, and highlighted how young entrepreneurs are shaping India's startup scene.

She also praised Khelo India for giving sports talent a platform.

On security, she pointed to Operation Sindoor as proof of India's military strength and made it clear that the fight against terrorism is ongoing.

The President noted India's leadership in real-time digital payments as a sign of economic resilience.

Wrapping up, she encouraged everyone to work together with dedication and unity to reach Viksit Bharat by 2047.