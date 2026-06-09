President Murmu presents Kirti, Vir, Shaurya Chakras at Rashtrapati Bhavan India Jun 09, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu celebrated the bravery of India's armed forces on Monday, handing out Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra medals at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The ceremony spotlighted real courage: seven Kirti Chakras (including two awarded posthumously), 15 Vir Chakras, and 29 Shaurya Chakras went to those who showed exceptional valor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there too, paying his respects to these inspiring individuals.