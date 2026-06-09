President Murmu presents Kirti, Vir, Shaurya Chakras at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu celebrated the bravery of India's armed forces on Monday, handing out Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra medals at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The ceremony spotlighted real courage: seven Kirti Chakras (including two awarded posthumously), 15 Vir Chakras, and 29 Shaurya Chakras went to those who showed exceptional valor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there too, paying his respects to these inspiring individuals.
Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair awarded Kirti Chakra
Among the awardees was Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair (a Gaganyatri and IAF pilot) who received the Kirti Chakra for extraordinary service.
Navy officers Dilna K and Roopa A earned Shaurya Chakras for a massive 25,600-nautical-mile voyage.
Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar and Lt. Shashank Tiwari were honored posthumously for their sacrifice.
Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh saved a civilian during intense counter-terror operations, while Lt. Col. Neetesh Bharti Shukla led a successful ambush against terrorists at the Line of Control.