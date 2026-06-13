President Murmu reviews Dehradun IMA parade commissioning 9 women officers
India
Big moment at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the passing-out parade where, for the first time ever, nine women officers were commissioned into the Indian Army.
Alongside them, 506 officer cadets and 34 officer cadets from 16 different countries graduated, making this a truly global event.
Murmu calls IMA milestone watershed moment
President Murmu called it a "watershed moment" in the history of the IMA and highlighted how important leadership and strong values are in today's world.
She also congratulated foreign cadets and emphasized India's commitment to working together on defense.
Top-performing cadets were honored too, like Vishal Kumar, who took home both the sword of honor and a gold medal for his achievements.