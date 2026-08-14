Focus on youth, entrepreneurship in President Murmu's I-Day eve address
What's the story
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day. The address focused on India's young population and their role in nation-building. She stressed the need for a transparent and trustworthy examination system to curb paper leaks and unfair practices. The president also spoke about entrepreneurship among young Indians and initiatives like Khelo India to nurture talent through sports infrastructure.
Security focus
National security a major theme
National security was another major theme of President Murmu's address. She spoke about India's armed forces' strength and preparedness to tackle terrorism.
The president also mentioned "Operation Sindoor" as a demonstration of India's military capabilities against terror networks.
She warned terrorists and their backers of consequences, no matter where they hide.
"Terrorists and those supporting them will have to face consequences no matter where they hide," she said.
Economic progress
Economic growth amid global uncertainties
President Murmu expressed confidence in India's economic growth despite global warfare and instability. She highlighted that India is projected to grow at over twice the average global growth rate.
The president also spoke about India's position as a leader in real-time digital payments, showcasing the country's digital transformation.
She emphasized equal access to justice for all citizens, irrespective of financial resources.
Collective responsibility
Call to action for all citizens
The president's address ended with a call to action for all citizens to contribute to nation-building.
She stressed that every section of society has a role in making India prosperous, inclusive, and developed by 2047.
The message was one of confidence, vigilance, and collective effort as India enters its 80th year of independence.