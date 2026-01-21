President Murmu set to honor Ram temple builders in Ayodhya
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on March 19, 2026, to celebrate the people behind the new Ram temple.
At a special event inside the temple complex, she'll honor 400 workers who are among the workforce of more than 4,000 laborers who worked on the temple over five years—just a small part of the 4,000+ laborers who made it happen.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about a building—it's about recognizing real people and their hard work on something historic.
The trust organizing the event personally invited President Murmu after meeting her in Delhi.
Engineers from top institutes like IITs and CBRI also pitched in to make sure the temple stands strong for generations.
For anyone interested in big projects or stories of teamwork, this one's worth knowing about.