President Murmu thanks educators, honors Dr Radhakrishnan on Teachers's Day

Murmu encouraged teachers to keep learning, embrace technology, and spark curiosity in students.

President Droupadi Murmu said, "Teachers, through their guidance and mentorship, play a vital role in nurturing talent and strengthening character. It is their duty to guide students to become good human beings. A dedicated and caring teacher can recognize the unique potential of students, serve as a source of inspiration and encourage them to strive for excellence."

As part of the celebrations, 25 teachers will be honored, reminding us just how much educators matter in building our future.