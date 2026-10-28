President Murmu to launch Gram Utthan Se Rashtra Utthan
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Haryana on November 1 to launch Gram Utthan Se Rashtra Utthan, a national program focused on rural development, social awareness, and nation building.
The launch lines up with Haryana's 60th anniversary, with events happening in Thirana village and at the Brahma Kumari's Gyan Manasarovar Centre, situated on the outskirts of the city in Madlauda tehsil.
President Murmu to open Ratnavali Mahotsav
Before the main event, President Murmu will open the Ratnavali Mahotsav at Kurukshetra University, a four-day festival packed with folk music, dance, and over 3,000 artists showing off Haryana's cultural vibe.
She will also visit the Siddha Peeth Maa Bhadrakali Temple in Kurukshetra and attend a special ceremony as the chief guest to commemorate the centenary of Swami Shraddhanand's sacrifice at The Gurukul.
Organizers are also setting up an exhibition on drug addiction awareness as part of the program.