President Murmu to launch Gram Utthan Se Rashtra Utthan

Before the main event, President Murmu will open the Ratnavali Mahotsav at Kurukshetra University, a four-day festival packed with folk music, dance, and over 3,000 artists showing off Haryana's cultural vibe.

She will also visit the Siddha Peeth Maa Bhadrakali Temple in Kurukshetra and attend a special ceremony as the chief guest to commemorate the centenary of Swami Shraddhanand's sacrifice at The Gurukul.

Organizers are also setting up an exhibition on drug addiction awareness as part of the program.