President Murmu to present 65 Padma awards including Rohit Sharma
India
Big night at Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu is set to present 65 Padma awards, celebrating amazing achievements across India.
Among the winners are cricket captain Rohit Sharma, acting legend Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik, and tennis star Vijay Amritraj.
The honors span everything from sports and arts to public service.
For 2026 Padma awards total 131
The Padma awards have been around since 1954 and are announced every year before Republic Day.
For 2026, a total of 131 awards were announced, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri.
This time, there are 16 posthumous awards and 19 women recipients, recognizing standout contributions in fields like social work, literature, medicine, engineering, and public affairs.