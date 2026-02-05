President Murmu visits hometown, pays tribute to late husband
President Droupadi Murmu returned to her hometown, Pahadpur in Odisha, as part of a six-day visit.
She got emotional while paying tribute to her late husband by garlanding his statue and took time to perform rituals close to her heart.
Her visit was all about remembering loved ones and reconnecting with the community.
Visit to school built in memory of family
On February 5, President Murmu visited SLS Memorial School, which was built in memory of her late husband and two sons.
The school offers free education for tribal kids—a cause that means a lot to her.
Murmu's plans include meeting tribal youth and women
Murmu also visited local tribal areas, joined prayers at Santhal Jahira, and was welcomed with traditional dances.
She's spending time in Similipal National Park, planning to meet tribal youth and women, and will be distributing blankets—showing care for the people she grew up with.