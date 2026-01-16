President Murmu wraps up busy 2-day tour with spiritual stop in Jaipur
India
President Droupadi Murmu finished a packed two-day trip by joining the closing ceremony of the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya in Jaipur.
She took part in the final Shri Ram Katha, chanted mantras, offered final oblations and prayed for peace and prosperity, while Jagadguru Rambhadracharya guided the event and was met by the President.
Traffic was rerouted to keep things smooth during her visit.
What else was on her agenda?
Before heading to Jaipur, Murmu was to be the Chief Guest at Guru Nanak Dev University's 50th convocation in Amritsar and was to confer degrees on 1,452 students at NIT Jalandhar.
She was also to inaugurate two Centers of Excellence for Cyber Security and 5G and Beyond—showing support for both tradition and innovation during her whirlwind tour.