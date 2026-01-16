President Murmu wraps up busy 2-day tour with spiritual stop in Jaipur

What else was on her agenda?

Before heading to Jaipur, Murmu was to be the Chief Guest at Guru Nanak Dev University's 50th convocation in Amritsar and was to confer degrees on 1,452 students at NIT Jalandhar.

She was also to inaugurate two Centers of Excellence for Cyber Security and 5G and Beyond—showing support for both tradition and innovation during her whirlwind tour.