President Murmu's 4-day tour to Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan from Feb 24

More on her itinerary

Murmu will also be the chief guest at a Brahmakumaris event in Nagpur focused on unity and trust—think of it as a call for more togetherness and spiritual values in Maharashtra.

Her journey continues to Jamshedpur for the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Sri Jagannath Temple organized by Shri Jaganaath Spiritual & Cultural Charitable Centre Trust, and she is also scheduled to interact with students at Manipal TATA Medical College.

Wrapping up her trip, she'll watch the Indian Air Force show off its skills during Exercise Vayushakti in Rajasthan—a reminder of India's rapid-response power.