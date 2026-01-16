President Murmu's Jalandhar visit called off due to bad weather
President Droupadi Murmu couldn't make it to Jalandhar on Friday, January 16, 2026 because of poor weather and low visibility.
She was set to be the chief guest at NIT Jalandhar's 21st convocation, where over 1,400 students were supposed to get their degrees in programs like BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, and PhD.
Why does this matter?
The ceremony was a big deal for students—31 gold medals were also on the line—but it was canceled.
The city had even set up extra security and a no-fly zone for the President's visit.
Her trip started with an address at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar earlier, but unfortunately, the Jalandhar leg didn't work out this time.