President Murmu's Navratri trip: Temples, traditions, and tech

Day-by-day breakdown of her spiritual sojourn

Day one has her in Ayodhya for Vedic ceremonies and the installation of the Shri Ram Yantra at Ram Mandir, a special event with 5,000 guests invited.

In Vrindavan that evening and the next day, she'll join aartis at ISKCON Temple and Prem Mandir, meet spiritual leaders like Premanand Ji Maharaj, pay respects at Neem Karoli Baba's memorial, and open an oncology block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram.

On her final day, she'll offer prayers at Danghati Temple before taking on the traditional Govardhan Parikrama (a seven-mile route) by e-cart.