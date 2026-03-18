President Murmu's Navratri trip: Temples, traditions, and tech
Starting March 19, President Droupadi Murmu is heading on a three-day spiritual journey across Uttar Pradesh, just as Chaitra Navratri begins.
She'll visit Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vrindavan for a mix of rituals, prayers, and inaugurations, marking the Hindu New Year in a big way.
Day-by-day breakdown of her spiritual sojourn
Day one has her in Ayodhya for Vedic ceremonies and the installation of the Shri Ram Yantra at Ram Mandir, a special event with 5,000 guests invited.
In Vrindavan that evening and the next day, she'll join aartis at ISKCON Temple and Prem Mandir, meet spiritual leaders like Premanand Ji Maharaj, pay respects at Neem Karoli Baba's memorial, and open an oncology block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram.
On her final day, she'll offer prayers at Danghati Temple before taking on the traditional Govardhan Parikrama (a seven-mile route) by e-cart.
Significance of this journey
It's not every day you see the President blending official duties with deep-rooted traditions.
Her journey highlights how cultural celebrations still hold meaning—even for those in high office—and brings attention to some of India's most iconic temples right as festival season kicks off.