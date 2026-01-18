President Murmu's Republic Day invite is a handcrafted bamboo box India Jan 18, 2026

The 2026 invitation, as in recent years, took the form of handcrafted bamboo boxes, designed with help from National Institute of Design (NID) students and artisans across India's northeast.

Sources say the project involved more than 350 contributors, with reported timelines ranging from about 45 days to roughly three months, to create these unique keepsakes for her January 26 "At Home" reception.