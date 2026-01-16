President Murmu's Republic Day invites put Northeast crafts in the spotlight
For this year's Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu is sending out "At Home" invites in handcrafted bamboo boxes—each one a mini showcase of the Northeast's culture.
Made by rural artisans and toolmakers, with assembly assistance from students and faculty at NID Ahmedabad, these boxes are more than just fancy packaging—they're a celebration of India's diverse traditions.
What makes these invites special?
Each box is designed with care: there's an embossed Rashtrapati Bhavan on top, and inside you'll find keepsakes representing all eight northeastern states—think Assam's bamboo jaw harp, Tripura's cane jewelry, Nagaland's wild rhea fabric, Mizoram textiles, Manipur pottery, and more.
The process took 90 days from sourcing to hand-assembly and even includes a wall-hanging scroll as a final touch.
Why it matters
This isn't just about pretty invites—it's about giving real recognition to regional crafts and supporting around 200 rural artisans, many of them women.
By fusing ancient techniques with modern design, these invitations turn local art into national pride—and give young creators and traditional makers alike their moment to shine.