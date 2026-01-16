President Murmu's Republic Day invites put Northeast crafts in the spotlight India Jan 16, 2026

For this year's Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu is sending out "At Home" invites in handcrafted bamboo boxes—each one a mini showcase of the Northeast's culture.

Made by rural artisans and toolmakers, with assembly assistance from students and faculty at NID Ahmedabad, these boxes are more than just fancy packaging—they're a celebration of India's diverse traditions.