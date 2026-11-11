President's bodyguard shot in head during dispute on Diwali night
What's the story
A 28-year-old soldier of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) regiment was allegedly shot in the head by two neighbors in Baghpat district on Diwali night. The incident occurred when Saurabh Tomar, a member of the elite regiment, was visiting his village Gopalpur Khadana. As Saurabh was bursting firecrackers outside his home along with his brothers Vineet and Mintu, they were allegedly confronted by their neighbors Dheeraj and Monu (alias Praveen), who objected to it and got into an argument with them.
Confrontation details
Brothers were allegedly confronted by neighbors
According to Saurabh's father Janakraj Singh Tomar, the accused were armed with a country-made pistol and a lathi. They started abusing the brothers, leading to an argument.
He claimed that the accused had an old grudge against his family.
During this confrontation, one of the accused allegedly fired a shot intending to kill them. The bullet hit a nearby wall, ricocheted off it, and struck Saurabh in the head.
Medical update
Both brothers were rushed to hospital
Vineet was also allegedly attacked with a stick and both brothers were rushed to a hospital in Baraut.
The accused fled the scene as a crowd gathered at the spot.
Due to Saurabh's serious condition, he was referred to Meerut, where he underwent surgery at a private hospital on Monday.
He has now been declared stable and out of danger.
Legal action
FIR filed against accused
Following Janakraj's complaint, Ramala police have filed an FIR against Dheeraj and Monu under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
These include Section 109(1) for attempt to murder, Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 352 for intentional insult, and Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation.
The accused are currently at large but police are conducting raids at their possible hideouts.
Career highlight
Saurabh joined the President's Bodyguard in 2021
Per TOI, Saurabh joined the President's Bodyguard in 2021 after passing the regiment's strict physical standards. At 6 feet 3 inches tall, he was selected for the regiment's mounted wing, his Saurabh's uncle, Netrapal Tomar, told the newspaper.
The President's Bodyguard is the Indian Army's senior-most regiment and performs ceremonial escort and security duties for India's President.
Its personnel also participate in mounted displays and are equipped with armored vehicles for operational duties.