President's bodyguard shot in head during dispute on Diwali night 

According to Saurabh's father Janakraj Singh Tomar, the accused were armed with a country-made pistol and a lathi. They started abusing the brothers, leading to an argument.

He claimed that the accused had an old grudge against his family.

During this confrontation, one of the accused allegedly fired a shot intending to kill them. The bullet hit a nearby wall, ricocheted off it, and struck Saurabh in the head.