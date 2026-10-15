Press Council of India issues new guidelines for protest reporting
India
The Press Council of India just rolled out fresh guidelines for journalists covering protests, especially after some reporters were detained in Delhi during demonstrations.
The big message: stay neutral, always show your press ID, and listen to lawful police instructions.
Journalists advised to avoid joining protests
Journalists are being told not to join or stir up protests and to keep a safe distance from any chaos.
Carrying emergency kits and staying in touch with their newsrooms are advised.
Media outlets are also encouraged to coordinate with police before covering planned protests, all to help keep reporting responsible and everyone safer.