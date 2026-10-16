Press Council of India issues protest safety guidelines for journalists
India
The Press Council of India (PCI) just dropped a set of safety guidelines for journalists covering protests, focusing on staying safe and keeping things neutral.
The idea is to help reporters do their job without getting caught up in the chaos.
Guidelines advise against touching crowd-control devices
PCI suggests always wearing a visible press ID, not joining protest activities, and keeping a safe distance from crowds, especially if things get heated.
Journalists are also encouraged to carry an emergency kit with basics like first-aid supplies, water, snacks, flashlights, and protective goggles.
And one big rule: don't touch crowd-control devices like tear gas canisters or smoke grenades. Just report what's happening and stay safe.