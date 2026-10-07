Press groups seek FIR from Delhi Police against Vivek Bhagat
Several press groups, including the Indian Women's Press Corps, are urging Delhi Police to file an FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat.
He is accused of sexually assaulting three women journalists during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3.
The organizations say the police's delay in acting is unacceptable and want a fair judicial inquiry into what happened.
Press bodies warn about journalist restrictions
The press bodies reminded police that journalists play a vital role in covering protests and deserve support, not obstacles.
They are especially worried about growing restrictions on reporters, including those using YouTube or Instagram without official accreditation.
The Delhi government has already withheld the current duty charge of an officer over similar accusations, showing this issue is being taken seriously.