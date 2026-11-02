Press Information Bureau says WhatsApp ₹8,000 Diwali bonus fake
India
Heard about that WhatsApp forward claiming the Government of India is giving people an ₹8,000 Diwali bonus? The Press Information Bureau (PIB) says it's totally fake.
The message tries to lure people into clicking a shady link and handing over personal info.
PIB's advice: Don't fall for it. Always double-check these offers on official sites.
PIB warns links steal banking details
These fake messages even use the prime minister's name and send you to phishing websites designed to steal your banking details.
PIB warns: Never click unknown links or share things like OTPs or UPI PINs with strangers online.
If you spot a suspicious offer, report it to the PIB Fact Check unit, and if you think you've been scammed, contact your bank right away or call the cybercrime helpline at 1930.