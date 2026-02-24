Pressured over NEET, Lucknow man kills father, dismembers body 

In a shocking incident in Lucknow , a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and hiding the body parts in a drum. The victim, Manvendra Pratap Singh (50), had been missing since February 20 when he was reported missing by his family. His decomposed body was later recovered from a drum inside their home during an investigation into the missing person's report.

Confession details The accused initially claimed father committed suicide The accused, Akshat Pratap Singh, a B.Com student, broke down and confessed to killing his father during police interrogation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir said Akshat shot his father with a rifle around 4:30am on February 20 after an argument over NEET exam pressure. The accused told police that his father regularly reprimanded him over preparing for NEET, which resulted in regular disputes. Akshat had cleared Class 12 with Biology.

Body dismemberment Chopped the body into pieces to hide the crime After shooting his father, Akshat moved the body from their third-floor home to a ground-floor room. He then chopped the body into pieces to hide the crime. Some body parts were disposed of near Sadarouna village while others were hidden inside a drum at their house. During a search of the premises, police found several remains from the ground floor.

