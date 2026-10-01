'Prevented 9/11-style attack': Modi praises flydubai Indian pilot 

Speaking at the UPSC centenary celebration at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said this feat by Smit "fills us with pride."

"Today, I also spoke with his father, Bhupendra; his mother, Gita; and his wife, Sonal. He is currently undergoing treatment. Today, the entire world is proud of him. I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long life and excellent health, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India..." he added.