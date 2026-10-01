'Prevented 9/11-style attack': Modi praises flydubai Indian pilot
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, who fought off his co-pilot, allegedly trying to crash the plane. Despite being stabbed by the co-pilot during the struggle, Captain Machchhar fought back and opened the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. "Captain Smit...demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy," he said.
Family communication
Spoke to pilot's wife, parents: Modi
Speaking at the UPSC centenary celebration at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said this feat by Smit "fills us with pride."
"Today, I also spoke with his father, Bhupendra; his mother, Gita; and his wife, Sonal. He is currently undergoing treatment. Today, the entire world is proud of him. I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long life and excellent health, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India..." he added.
International praise
Israeli PM praises Machchhar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also earlier hailed Captain Machchhar as a "true hero."
"He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals....He is a true hero," he said.
He also met the passenger who entered the cockpit and took control of the aircraft.
The passenger, Yaniv Hayoun, told Netanyahu that he put the attacker in a chokehold and dragged him out of the cockpit before taking over the plane's control.
Pilots
'There were no pilots in the seats'
"There were no pilots in the seats: one was on the floor, one was on the panel," Hayoun recalled.
"I called out to...Israelis on board...We pinned him down. I jumped back, grabbed the controls, and started pulling back the handles."
Hayoun, a plumber, said he knew what to do in a nosedive after watching many episodes of Air Crash Investigation.
Two pilots, who flydubai claimed were "reserve crew," were able to come forward and stabilize the plane.