Priest Acharya Rajni Kant Mishra dies during Ranchi temple aarti
India
A respected priest in Ranchi, Acharya Rajni Kant Mishra, passed away suddenly during the evening aarti at a local temple on Monday.
He was leading prayers when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed in front of devotees, leaving everyone stunned.
Mishra likely died from cardiac arrest
Devotees and locals, along with senior BJP leader Ramesh Singh, rushed him to the hospital, but doctors confirmed he had died on the way, likely from cardiac arrest.
Mishra's simplicity and dedication made him well-loved in the community, so his sudden loss has left many shocked and saddened.