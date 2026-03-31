Priests, devotees clash at Kolhapur's Jyotiba aarti, 30 booked

Thousands demand priests' removal, government appointments

Thousands marched in protest, demanding the removal of the priests involved and calling for priests to be appointed through a formal government process, something already done at the Vitthal-Rukhmini temple in Pandharpur.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to get a clear picture of what happened.

Meanwhile, officials announced extra security (including AI cameras) for the upcoming Jyotiba Yatra festival to help keep things peaceful after this clash.