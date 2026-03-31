Priests, devotees clash at Kolhapur's Jyotiba aarti, 30 booked
India
A fight broke out between priests and devotees during an aarti at Kolhapur's Jyotiba temple on March 29, and the videos quickly went viral.
Police have now booked at least 30 people for rioting and disturbing the peace, and the incident has triggered a wave of anger across the area.
Thousands demand priests' removal, government appointments
Thousands marched in protest, demanding the removal of the priests involved and calling for priests to be appointed through a formal government process, something already done at the Vitthal-Rukhmini temple in Pandharpur.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to get a clear picture of what happened.
Meanwhile, officials announced extra security (including AI cameras) for the upcoming Jyotiba Yatra festival to help keep things peaceful after this clash.