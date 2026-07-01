Prime Minister Modi and Sanae Takaichi to sign LNG deal

Japan plans ¥10 trillion for India

Takaichi's three-day visit is not just about gas. She is bringing top Japanese business leaders, like Suzuki Motor's president, to an economic forum in New Delhi.

Expect announcements of huge private-sector investments, Japan is planning to pump ¥10 trillion into India over the next decade.

Both sides are also looking to boost cooperation in critical minerals, semiconductors, and AI, building on their long-term strategic partnership.