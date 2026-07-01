Prime Minister Modi and Sanae Takaichi to sign LNG deal
India and Japan are about to sign a major agreement on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies during Prime Minister Modi's summit with Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi this week.
The deal includes setting up a joint task force to help both countries stockpile LNG and share information, basically making sure energy keeps flowing even if global supply chains get messy.
Japan plans ¥10 trillion for India
Takaichi's three-day visit is not just about gas. She is bringing top Japanese business leaders, like Suzuki Motor's president, to an economic forum in New Delhi.
Expect announcements of huge private-sector investments, Japan is planning to pump ¥10 trillion into India over the next decade.
Both sides are also looking to boost cooperation in critical minerals, semiconductors, and AI, building on their long-term strategic partnership.