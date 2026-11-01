Prime Minister Modi approves Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor via Varanasi
India
Big news for travelers: the Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor just got the official go-ahead from Prime Minister Modi.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this new high-speed route will zip through cities like Varanasi and Patna, could make the Guwahati-Delhi trip possible in under 8 hours, way faster than current options.
Assam corridor could attract tech companies
This upgrade is not just about speed. The new corridor is set to make Assam much more connected to big cities, which could attract tech companies and boost jobs.
Chief Minister Sarma highlighted how this move should make business travel easier and help local industries grow.
Plus, with trips like Delhi to Agra taking less than 1 hour, getting around North India is about to get a whole lot quicker.