Prime Minister Modi approves northern bullet train corridor to Agra
India
Big news for travelers: Prime Minister Modi has just approved the northern bullet train corridor, aiming to zip people from Delhi to Agra in just 59 minutes.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this is a full-on Make in India project, showing off India's focus on building things at home and speeding up travel.
Vaishnaw says project will boost connectivity
This new high-speed route will link up major cities (Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj) with plans to stretch even further east to Patna, Siliguri, and Guwahati.
Expect seriously shorter journeys: Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes and Varanasi to Delhi in 3 hours 35 minutes.
Vaishnaw says the project will boost regional connectivity and give a real push to local economies.