Prime Minister Modi commemorates Rabindranath Tagore on Pochishe Boishakh
India
On May 9, Prime Minister Modi marked Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary by calling him a luminary who shaped India's spirit through his writing and art.
The day, known as Pochishe Boishakh, celebrates the legendary poet.
Modi praises Tagore's lasting cultural influence
Modi highlighted how Tagore's words capture timeless human emotions and ideals that connect with people everywhere, even today.
He also praised Tagore for inspiring Indian culture and education with fresh ideas and creative energy, saying his influence is still felt across generations.